Mark Meadows admitted to Ginni Thomas that Sidney Powell 'doesn't have anything' on election fraud

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that among the bombshell texts between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and far-right activist Ginni Thomas was an admission from Meadows that infamous "kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell, one of the key figures trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, had no evidence to back her claims of fraud.
"By Nov. 22, Trump gave his blessing for Giuliani and another Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, to issue a statement claiming that Powell 'is not a member of the Trump Legal Team,'" reported Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. "Thomas reached out to Meadows that day with concern. 'Trying to understand the Sidney Powell distancing,' she wrote. 'She doesn’t have anything or at least she won’t share it if she does,' Meadows texted back. 'Wow!' Thomas replied. Meadows did not respond."
Meadows' dismissal of Powell comes despite the fact that he worked behind the scenes to try to get the Justice Department to investigate conspiracy theories about the election, even a wild claim that Italian satellites were used to hack U.S. voting machines. But he was not alone in dismissing Powell's claims as nonsense.
"While Trump cheered some of Powell’s commentary, she was a polarizing figure in his orbit," said the report. "Her views were considered so extreme and unsupported by evidence that David Bossie, a longtime Trump supporter, told others that she was peddling 'concocted B.S.' After Fox News host Tucker Carlson contacted Powell about her claim that electronic voting machines had switched ballots to Biden, he told his viewers that he found her answers evasive and that she had shown no evidence to support her assertion. He stopped having her on his program."
Powell's legal actions all ended in disaster and humiliation, including a motion in which she apparently forgot what state Detroit is in. She is now facing a defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems, an election equipment company she accused of rigging votes, and an ethics investigation from the Texas State Bar that could result in her losing her license to practice law.