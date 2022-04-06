Cult expert says Ginni Thomas has been ‘indoctrinated’ — and ‘somebody is pulling her strings’

Somebody has indoctrinated Ginni Thomas with QANon delusions, a leading cult researcher explained on MSNBC on Wednesday.
Steven Hassan first met Ginni Thomas, the wife a Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, decades ago in group therapy deprogramming her after she joined Lifespring, which many view as a cult.
Hassan, "one of the world's foremost experts on mind control, cults and similar destructive organizations," is the author of the 1988 book, updated most recently in 2018, Combating Cult Mind Control, the 2012 book Freedom of Mind: Helping Loved Ones Leave Controlling People, Cults, and Beliefs, and the 2019 book The Cult of Trump: A Leading Cult Expert Explains How the President Uses Mind Control.
Last week, Hassan released video of Ginni Thomas talking about Lifespring in 1986.
MSNBC anchor Ari Melber explained how text messages to Mark Meadows revealed that Ginni Thomas appeared to believe in the QAnon mass delusion.
"I actually have done a deep dive researching Qanon and its religious underpinnings," Hassan said. "I see it as a cult and a psychological warfare operation."
"You see it as a virtual cult, even if they don't meet up?" Melber asked.
"Exactly," Hassan replied. "People can be radicalized online, I learned this when I was studying ISIS recruitment online. Screens are very powerful. And especially with the pandemic, people get even more susceptible. But I want to be clear, I definitely have the impression she's a true believer when he was sending these texts. And hat's why I surmise she's been indoctrinated and somebody is pulling her strings around these things."
