‘Astounding’ texts from Ginni Thomas put Chief Justice Roberts ‘in a terrible pickle': MSNBC panel
MSNBC

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" agreed that "unhinged" texts sent from Ginni Thomas to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows cast serious doubt on the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Meadows to help overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson was shocked by the fringe conspiracy theories she used to justify her efforts to subvert democracy.

"These texts from Ginni Thomas are completely unhinged," Robinson said. "The thing that gets me is that she is arguing that Sidney Powell, the lawyer, be the sort of face and voice of the resistance, I guess, or of, you know, true democracy or of the Trump cult. This is after Donald Trump himself has decided that Sidney Powell is off the rails and is not making sense, but Ginni Thomas is still right in there with her to the bitter end. It's just amazing, this radicalization or -- I don't know what you would call it -- of the Republican Party, of the conservative movement in Washington is just astounding."

Co-host Mika Brzezinski wondered whether Clarence Thomas shared his wife's views or whether he knew about her communications with Meadows when he ruled on a case regarding Trump's presidential records.

RELATED: 'Really sick stuff': Morning Joe lays waste to Ginni Thomas-Mark Meadows election plot

"Did it penetrate the Supreme Court?" Brzezinski asked. "Was the Supreme Court justice's decision compromised? That is the question."

Washington Post investigative reporter Carol Leonnig said the situation put Chief Justice John Roberts under tremendous pressure to protect the court's reputation.

"I would say Chief Justice Roberts is in a terrible pickle because of this," Leonnig said, "and it raises, you said, Mika, and it also raises a question of when does a Supreme Court justice recuse himself? When will this happen in this appearance of a conflict?"


03 25 2022 07 10 01 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video