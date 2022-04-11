Ginni Thomas demanded Trump's White House hire people who failed background checks: report

This week, former communications chief Stephanie Grisham revealed that Ginni Thomas, wife to Justice Clarence Thomas, would meet with Donald Trump to dictate who got fired, hired or outed as a Never Trumper. As CNN reported, Sunday, however, those she demanded be hired clearly weren't people she'd researched.

"Multiple sources on the receiving end of such pleas recalled that several candidates who Thomas sought to install in the administration had previously failed background checks or turned down lower-level positions that they were ultimately offered," said the report. According to one former official, there was one candidate of Thomas' who "didn't believe women should serve in the military."

There were other of Thomas' recommendations that had inappropriate things posted to their social media accounts.

"There's a good reason they didn't get hired," a former official said.

Several sources recalled Mrs. Thomas bringing up staff shakeups when she came with Justice Thomas to a private lunch with the president and first lady in Nov. 2018.

"Sources told CNN that during the lunch, Ginni Thomas told Trump that she knew about several candidates for administration jobs, and Trump asked her to follow up with his staff," said the report. In the weeks that followed, she tried to follow up, but aides delayed her demands out of fear she would kill Trump's criminal justice report bill. She then told both Trump and his daughter Ivanka that the "deep state" was blocking her list of hiring and firing.

"Top aides had briefed Trump before his meeting with Thomas and informed him that there were problems with the candidate she was pushing," said officials speaking to CNN. "One of the former officials said they were afraid that Trump would have been easily persuaded by Ginni Thomas' suggestions if they hadn't briefed him beforehand."



Read the full report at CNN.com.