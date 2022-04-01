'Dripping with paranoia': Former Trump aide rages over 'disturbed' Ginni Thomas' hiring memos
Daily Caller video screenshot via Youtube

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Ginni Thomas was a frequent visitor to Donald Trump's White House where she would present the former president with lists of people in his administration that she felt were disloyal to him which, in turn, would lead to mass firings.

Since text messages related the Jan 6th insurrection between Thomas and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were released last week, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been under increasing scrutiny and now Trump insiders are talking about her undue influence on hiring and firing decisions, with one calling some of her advice "insane."

According to the Beast's Asawin Suebaeng and Adam Rawnsley, "Ever since she became a welcome guest at Trump’s residences, Thomas—an influential and longtime conservative activist, and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—had perfected a proven formula of enthralling and manipulating the president’s emotions and mood. On multiple occasions throughout the Trump era, Thomas would show up in the White House, sometimes for a private meeting or a luncheon with the president. She often came armed with written memos of who she and her allies believed Trump should hire for plum jobs—and who she thought Trump should promptly purge—that she distributed to Trump and other high-ranking government officials."

RELATED: Former aides dish on 'go-getterish grandma' Ginni Thomas and her influence on Trump’s White House

Those lists were described as "problematic" and helped to sow chaos at an already chaotic White House leading Trump to fly into rages and to demand both firings and immediate vetting of hires she recommended.

According to one former senior Trump official, “We all knew that within minutes after Ginni left her meeting with the president, he would start yelling about firing people for being disloyal. When Ginni Thomas showed up, you knew your day was wrecked.”

According to the report the lists provided to Trump and his inner circle were "...based on pure conjecture, rumor, or score-settling, where even steadfastly MAGA aides were targeted for being part of the 'Deep State' or some other supposedly anti-Trump coalition,'" adding, "Some of these officials noticed that as the Trump term went on, the Thomas lists would increasingly feature a disproportionate share of names more suited to an OAN guest line-up than any functional government."

The report notes that Trump aides would look into the potential hires and then have to provide reasons why the candidates were unhireable including, in some cases, their inability to pass security checks or refusal to want to work with the president.

"After Thomas departed, he would soon summon a variety of government personnel—West Wing brass, national security aides, lawyers, and other underlings, depending on proximity or the occasion—to inform them he’d just spoken to 'Ginni," the Beast reported. "Trump would then identify an official— or, sometimes, he would rattle off a string of names—who he said needed to be sacked “immediately,” according to people familiar with the matter."

Another Trump insider raged at the hoops Trump made staffers had to jump through due to the hit lists.

“These f*cking lists were so insane and unworkable,” the former Trump White House official complained. “A lot of them were dripping with paranoia and read like they were written by a disturbed person.”

According to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump was obsessed with gossiping with Thomas.

“Trump loved talking to Ginni so much because he loved hearing about who was a Never Trumper, or allegedly one. He loved people who would flatter him, [as Ginni would do],” explained Grisham. "But also, his obsession with loyalty aside, he just loved to gossip—all the time. That’s something else he got out of his series of meetings at the White House with Ginni Thomas.”

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews