Revealed: Ginni Thomas urged legislators in Arizona and Wisconsin to overturn Biden's election win

Ginni Thomas urged Wisconsin legislators to overturn Joe Biden's election win, in addition to similar efforts she undertook in Arizona.

The wife of U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas emailed 29 Arizona state lawmakers, some of them twice, for weeks after Donald Trump's election loss, asking them to set aside Biden's popular vote win and select their own electors, and new emails show that she also sent messages to Wisconsin state Sen. Kathy Bernier and state Rep. Gary Tauchen asking them to do the same, reported the Washington Post.

“Please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure,” Thomas said in emails sent Nov. 9, two days after major media organizations called the election for Biden. “Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

The email to Bernier, then chair of the Senate elections committee, was obtained by the Post and showed she received the message at 10:47 a.m., almost the exact same time Arizona legislators received the verbatim message from Thomas, and the email to Tauchen was obtained by the watchdog group Documented and provided to the newspaper.

Thomas was also in contact with Mark Meadows, then Trump's chief of staff, to discuss ways to overturn the election results, and she was in touch during the post-election period with right-wing attorney John Eastman, who is credited with drawing up the so-called "coup memo" that called for then-vice president Mike Pence to set aside the Electoral College results and recognize a slate of pro-Trump electors.

The House select committee asked Thomas to sit for a voluntary interview in June, which she claimed to "look forward" to doing, but her attorney Mark Paoletta later told the panel there was no “sufficient basis” for her to take part.

Her Nov. 9 emails to Bernier and Tauchen were among thousands sent to the legislators through the FreeRoots platform, and her subject line read: "Please do your Constitutional duty!"