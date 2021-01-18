America must wage ‘a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists’: Ex-Gitmo prosecutor

Retired Air Force Col. Moe Davis served as the Director of the Air Force Judiciary during the prosecutions of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay. As the lead prosecutor, he witnessed the face of terrorism first-hand and when he saw the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol he spoke up.

Responding to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's (R-NC) photos and videos inciting right-wing insurrectionists, Davis said that the incoming House Republican shows more evidence of guilt than the Gitmo prisoners.

He also dispelled a frequent myth that Cawthorn's handicap was due to his service in the military. Cawthorn never served in the military. As Davis explained it, the closest Cawthorn got "was lying about not attending the Naval Academy because of his injuries ... which occurred on a spring break trip to Florida after the Academy rejected him."

Cawthorn has spent the past week trying to distance himself from the Trump supporters and the rally in which he told supporters, "Call your congressman, and feel free — you can lightly threaten them and say, 'You know what? If you don't start supporting election integrity, I'm coming after you."

