'Ringleader': Arizona prosecutors 'aggressively' investigating Giuliani’s involvement in fake electors plot

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was once a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York. But in late August, his mugshot was taken at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where Giuliani is among the 18 co-defendants in District Attorney Fani Willis' sweeping prosecution of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

But Willis, according to Rolling Stone, isn't the only state prosecutor who has been "aggressively" probing Giuliani's post-election activities.

In a Rolling Stone exclusive published on August 25, journalists Adam Rawnsley and Asawin Suebsaeng report that Giuliani, according to sources, has also been on the radar of prosecutors in Arizona.

"Investigators assigned to the case by Arizona's Democratic attorney general Kris Mayes have recently asked potential witnesses and other individuals specific questions not only about Giuliani's behind-the-scenes conduct, but that of other key Trump lieutenants at the time, as well," Rawnsley and Suebsaeng explain. "Prosecutors appear particularly interested in a number of notable meetings and phone calls, including a late November 2020 meeting with members of Arizona's state legislature convened by the Trump legal team, which aired bogus claims of voter fraud and lobbied lawmakers to 'take over' the state's selection of electors, the sources say."

President Joe Biden's victory in Arizona was among the bombshells of the 2020 election. Once deeply Republican, Arizona has evolved into a swing state. Democrats are winning more statewide races in Arizona, where, according to the Rolling Stone reporters, Giuliani was a "ringleader" for Trump.

Recounts debunked Trump's false claim that Arizona was stolen from him. And prominent Republicans like former Gov. Doug Ducey have said that there is no reason to believe that Biden's Arizona victory wasn't perfectly legitimate.

Rawnsley and Suebsaeng report that Arizona investigators, sources say, "have also at times inquired about Trump's level of personal involvement in" the "Arizona-focused pressure campaign" that was "part of a multi-state fake elector scheme, which along with other aspects of Trump's crusade to overturn Joe Biden's legitimate 2020 victory, has figured prominently into multiple federal and state-level criminal probes."