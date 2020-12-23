Giuliani faces 'imminent' defamation lawsuit over Dominion smears -- and is told to preserve all records
Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani (Photo: screen capture)

Lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems have told Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to preserve all records related to their client -- and that he faces an "imminent" defamation lawsuit for his smears of the company.

CNN reports that attorneys Tom Clare and Megan Meier from Clare Locke LLP, this week sent letters to Giuliani and White House counsel Pat Cipollone demanding that they preserve records and communications related to the Trump legal team's smear campaign against Dominion, which was falsely accused by exiled Trump lawyer Sidney Powell of conspiring with late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez to steal the election.

The attorneys also warned Giuliani to stop making "defamatory claims against Dominion" and accused him of conducting a "smear campaign against the company."

CNN describes Clare and Meier as "well-known defamation attorneys" and the network speculates that their reputation may have been what spooked Giuliani into putting more explicit distance between the Trump campaign and Powell this week.

"She is not a special counsel for the president, she does not speak for the president, nor does she speak for the administration," Giuliani said recently. "She speaks for herself."