Rudy Giuliani set to testify before 'Board on Professional Responsibility' over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Witnesses, including Rudy Giuliani are set to testify before the Board on Professional Responsibility that is looking into whether Giuliani violated attorney ethics rules while aiding former President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to undermine the 2020 election, CNN reports.

"Giuliani is one of several attorneys who have been targeted in professional sanctions proceedings. His law license was already suspended in New York by the state bar there, which said that the former Manhattan US attorney 'communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large' in his work for the Trump campaign," CNN's report states. "Now the DC Bar’s disciplinary counsel has brought ethics charges against Giuliani that are focused on a November 2020 lawsuit seeking to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes in Pennsylvania."

Giuliani claimed falsely that there was “widespread, nationwide voter fraud” and that Democrats had stolen the election in Pennsylvania. According to DC Disciplinary Counsel Hamilton Fox, Giuliani violated attorney conduct rules in the stater by filing a frivolous lawsuit that engaged in “conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

Giuliani claims that he was relying on information provided to him by others on Trump's legal team so he had reason to believe it was true.

