Giuliani’s lawyer issues angry statement blaming ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ for raid on his client

In the wake of federal investigators executing a search warrant at the home and office of former Trump lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani this Wednesday, Giuliani's lawyer Bob Costello issued a lengthy statement condemning the raid as having misplaced priorities.

"The Biden Department of Justice has completely ignored clear evidence (which the FBI has had for over a year) in texts and emails on Hunter Biden's hard drive of failing to register numerous times as a foreign agent, child pornography, money laundering, and 30 years of the Biden Crime family taking millions and millions in bribes to sell his public offices," the statement read.

As the New York Daily News' Chris Sommerfeldt points out, along with his unsubstantiated claims about Hunter and Joe Biden, Costello's claim that the raids were politically motivated ignore the fact that the SDNY probe into Giuliani started while Trump was still in office.

"Twice, Mr. Giuliani's counsel offered to sit with the SDNY and demonstrate that Mr. Giuliani's conduct was lawful," Costello's statement continued. "It is outrageous that the Trump Derangement Syndrome has gone so far that the hatred has driven this unjustified and unethical attack on the United States Attorney and Mayor who did more to reduce crime than virtually any other in American history."

Read the full statement here.