Trump allies are worried Giuliani will be 'pressured' into flipping on him: Pulitzer Prize-winner

On CNN Thursday, New York Times Pulitizer Prize-winning reporter Maggie Haberman said that people close to former President Donald Trump are fearful of where the federal probe into Rudy Giuliani will go.

"[Trump's] other former attorney, Michael Cohen, was on CNN saying he told Giuliani that the former president doesn't care about anyone or anything and that he would be, quote, the next one to be thrown under the bus," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "Do you believe there is any scenario in which Giuliani would cooperate against the former president?"

"I mean, I can't read into Giuliani's mind at the current moment," said Haberman. "I think that he will say that that would never happen. Again, I want to be clear, I don't know what they would be pressing him on in terms of Trump. That's several steps down the road right now. But certainly Giuliani is in a difficult situation right now. If Trump is the longer term target, there is going to be growing pressure on him. That is certainly something that some folks around Trump are worried about right now. We'll see where it goes. But remember, Michael Cohen very early on said he was not going to succumb to pressure and then his wife was faced with getting indicted and then he did. So we'll see where this goes."

