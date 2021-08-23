Rudy Giuliani henchman Igor Fruman to plead guilty as former NY mayor remains under federal investigation
Igor Fruman, Adam Laxalt and Lev Parnas from Wall Street Journal video of Lev Parnas' Instagram page (Twitter)

A former associate of Rudy Giuliani, Igor Fruman has agreed to plead guilty in his campaign finance case.

Fruman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, CNN.com reported. His colleague, Lev Parnas, previously pleaded not guilty to accusations that they were funneling foreign campaign dollars to help assorted Republican political candidates.

The two men were indicted in 2019 with four counts involving conspiracy to violate the ban on foreign nationals donating to campaigns, making false statements and falsifying records.

Both men were also accused of illegally using campaign donations from a Russian businessman to score licenses for a legal marijuana business.

Meanwhile, their associate, former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is still being investigated by the Justice Department after having his office raided earlier this year.

