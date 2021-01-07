LISTEN: Giuliani desperately called GOP senator to block certification — but he misdialed
Rudy Giuliani speaks to MSNBC (screen grab)
President Donald Trump's personal attorney was working the phones on Wednesday, attempting to drum up GOP support to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

"Giuliani was making calls this evening, as late as an hour before Congress reconvened, in a desperate attempt to block the final count of Electoral College votes. At approximately 7 p.m., Giuliani called newly sworn-in Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a staunch Trump ally, imploring him to stall the process," The Dispatch reported.

"Giuliani tells Tuberville that McConnell wants to narrow the objections to just three states and explains that the Trump team wants to object to 10," The Dispatch reported. "The problem for Giuliani? He left his message on the voicemail of another senator, who shared it with The Dispatch."

The conservative publication published the voicemail: