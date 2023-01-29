Fox News host puts Glenn Greenwald on the spot: 'Why did you sell out and become a right-winger?'

In an interview on Fox News, journalist Glenn Greenwald insisted that he was not a "sell-out" to the conservative movement.

Howard Kurtz, the host of the Fox News Media Buzz program, interviewed Greenwald on Sunday about his shift from appearing on traditional media outlets a decade ago.

"You get that a lot," Kurtz noted of the criticism. "'I loved you as a left-winger. Why did you sell out and become a right-winger?' What's the larger message about journalism when you hear those kinds of critiques."

Greenwald, however, insisted that it was his former fans who had changed.

"Certain alliances form, and ideas about what constitutes left and right get defined," Greenwald opined. "And as those issues change, as power centers transform, the alliances shift. Um, you know, I haven't really changed any of my core views at all."

"You can go back to 2010 and hear me say exactly the same things I'm saying now, but I used to say them on CNN and MSNBC, and now I more often say them on Fox," he continued. "I think that's because on questions like war, on the security state, on corporate power, in international institutions, a lot of the opposition and skepticism has come more from the right."

He added: "That was Donald Trump's 2016 campaign against Republican and Democratic establishments."

