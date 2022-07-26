'We're just blessed!' Leaked audio reveals anti-marriage equality Republican's speech at gay son's wedding

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) earlier this week came under fire for attending his gay son's wedding just days after he voted against a bill in the House of Representatives that codified marriage equality as the law of the land.

Now BuzzFeed News has obtained a leaked audio recording of Thompson's speech at his son's wedding where he does not bring up his own vote against a law that would have ensured his own son's right to marry regardless of future Supreme Court rulings.

Rather, Thompson praised his son for finding a man with whom he could spend the rest of his life, while also praising his new son-in-law as a welcome addition to the family.

"This has been a really good experience... to have a new son enter the family," he said. "So we’re just blessed, and we just want to say thank you to everyone here as part of the celebration."

When asked earlier this week about his decision to vote against codifying marriage equality, Thompson accused House Democrats of engaging in "nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores."

However, Democrats have countered that this vote was necessary after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should look into overturning the Obergefell ruling that legalized LGBTQ marriage in the United States.

You can hear Thompson's full wedding speech at this link.