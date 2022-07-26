Supreme Court's conservatives scrambled to release abortion decision over fears of losing Kavanaugh: report

According to a report from CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic, the far-right hardliners on the Supreme Court rushed to get out the final draft of the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade over fears that Chief Justice John Roberts would persuade Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh to agree to a less draconian decision.

Noting that Roberts opposes abortion, Biskupic reports that Robert's thought the early draft by Justice Sam Alito that was leaked went too far and hoped to dial back the restrictions that impact the lives of women.

As the report notes, the draft leak created a sense of urgency among the court's more extremist members, and the race was on to arrive at a final draft and get it out before minds could be changed.

With Biskupic admitting there was no evidence that Kavanaugh -- who had assured Sen Susan Collins (R-ME) "Roe is 45 years old, it has been reaffirmed many times, lots of people care about it a great deal, and I’ve tried to demonstrate I understand real-world consequences,” in order to get her confirmation vote -- or Amy Coney Barrett were inclined to agree with Roberts.

"Multiple sources told CNN that Roberts' overtures this spring, particularly to Kavanaugh, raised fears among conservatives and hope among liberals that the chief could change the outcome in the most closely watched case in decades. Once the draft was published by Politico, conservatives pressed their colleagues to try to hasten release of the final decision, lest anything suddenly threaten their majority," the CNN report stated, "Roberts' persuasive efforts, difficult even from the start, were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play. He can usually work in private, seeking and offering concessions, without anyone beyond the court knowing how he or other individual justices have voted or what they may be writing."

The report added that anti-abortion activists were worried that Roberts would seek to influence Kavanaugh "and to a lesser extent newest conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett" which created a sense of urgency.

As for the leak and who was responsible for it which has still not been resolved, Biskupic wrote, "The aggressive leak investigation worsened the existing strains among the justices, their law clerks and other employees in the nine chambers."