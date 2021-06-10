World opinion of the US has rebounded under Biden

When he was running for president, Donald Trump loved to say that America had become a "laughingstock," and that under his leadership, other countries would start respecting America again.
On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that a new Pew Research Center survey shows the truth is just the opposite.
"Trust in the U.S. president fell to historic lows in most countries surveyed during Trump's presidency, according to Pew. Under Biden, it has soared," reported Claire Parker. "'In the 12 countries surveyed both this year and last, a median of 75 percent of respondents expressed confidence in Biden to "do the right thing regarding world affairs,' Pew found, compared with 17 percent for Trump last year. Sixty-two percent of respondents now have a favorable view of the United States vs. 34 percent at the end of Trump's presidency."
"The United States' favorability rating grew at least 23 percent from last year in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, and a majority of respondents in all four see the country positively," continued the report. "Among all 16 publics surveyed this spring, German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranks just ahead of Biden in the percentage of respondents who said they trust the leader's decision-making on world affairs, with a median score of 77 percent. But Biden, with 74 percent, garnered higher rates of confidence than French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping."
This development mirrors 2009, when Barack Obama assumed the presidency after the unpopular tenure of George W. Bush. Then, as now, global attitudes toward the United States soared around the world.