'Go back to the projects': Alabama football fans shout racial slurs at Texas players

University of Alabama Tuscaloosa football fans lobbed racist taunts at University of Texas Austin players during Saturday's game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, The Shadow League's Myles Berry reports.

"According to AL.com, a video of Alabama fans yelling and shouting racist, anti-gay, and just generally offensive remarks at Texas fans and players was posted," Berry writes. There were comments from fans in the stands, shouting things such as 'Go back to the projects,' which is one of the more prominent comments made among plenty of other offensive comments. But while the players had to hear the offensive taunts coming from the Crimson Tide faithful, some of the friends and family of the Texas players also had to withstand a lot of the offensive comments that were being thrown out."

Berry says, "This is an unfortunate circumstance for Alabama as a few rotten apples are looking to spoil the name of a historically successful and dominant football program that has produced plenty of players and people who are upstanding people and players."

AL's Mark Heim noted on Sunday that there were also incidents of players being "spit on and hit with beer cans and water bottles."

Heim added, however, that "While Texas players were experiencing the ugly side of sports, one Texas fan took to Reddit to thank Alabama fans for their hospitality."

The individual wrote:

Texas fan here, my wife and I attended our first Visitor game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. She was very nervous that she’d be, as she put it, ‘confronted’ by Bama fans. I just wanted to express gratitude about our entire experience visiting you guys. The home fans were great, they were very welcoming and contributed authentic and genuine conversation with us.

This allowed her to relax and enjoy the game and atmosphere. The entertainment from the stadium during the breaks was a blast (specifically when everyone lit their camera phones). We both have an immense amount of respect for Alabama and their program. We’re looking forward to the many future games our teams will have together, and we hope to be back soon. Roll Tide.

