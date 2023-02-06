Google to release ChatGPT-like bot named Bard
Google Logo AFP/File / STR

Google said Monday it will release a conversational chatbot named Bard, launching a rivalry with Microsoft that has invested billions of dollars in ChatGPT, a language AI app that convincingly mimics human writing.

"We've been working on an experimental conversational AI service... that we're calling Bard. And today, we're taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post.

