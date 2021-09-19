'No hope of turning the party around': Lawmaker who fled GOP rips leadership
MSNBC screenshot

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning with host Lindsey Reiser, New Hampshire State Rep. William Marsh explained his reasoning for bolting the Republican Party over its policies involving Covid-19 and becoming a Democrat, and said he doesn't see much of a future for the GOP if it continues down the path it is on.

On Tuesday, Marsh -- who is also an ophthalmologist -- claimed "party extremists are edging out moderates like him, and that he had planned quietly to retire but felt his hand was forced by what he called Republicans' refusal to take reasonable health precautions," reported the Washington Post.

At that time, he said, "Politics, I'm afraid, is a team sport. You've got to work with other people, and if nobody's interested in what you have to say, you might as well go home."

Speaking with Reiser on Sunday morning, he elaborated on that point while pointing out what would inevitably befall him should he continue to criticize the GOP leadership.

With respect to balking at getting vaccinated, Marsh explained, "I think when people start repeating things amongst themselves, they begin to believe that they are actually true. They have deluded themselves into thinking that vaccines don't work, that most of the people getting sick are the people that have been vaccinated, not the people that were not vaccinated. That masks are not a protection -- that Covid doesn't kill people. The speaker of the House died and they think that Covid doesn't kill people. I cannot understand this."

"Certain people have said that they have a strategy for taking over the Republican Party," he added. "They intend to -- people like me, use low voter turnout to bring out the true believers and purge us from the party. I don't think there is any hope of turning the Republican Party around. I have tried my hardest to do that for five years because I always see myself as a rational person. I wish there were other places to go because I'm not sure that the Democratic Party is necessarily going to be a great fit for me, but we've only got two choices in America at the moment."

Watch below:

MSNBC 09 19 2021 07 43 11 youtu.be

Video SmartNews