GOP governor claims he would 'disqualify' fellow Republican candidates for pushing Trump's election lies

During his appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) stated there is no room on the ballot in his state for Republican candidates who are running for office by pushing Donald Trump's lies about election fraud.

In a wide-ranging interview with host Jake Tapper, Sununu -- who is rumored to be considering a presidential run of his own as he runs for re-election in November-- claimed running on the "Big Lie" is disqualifying in his eyes.

"As you know, of course, Trump's attempt to overturn the election was many months in the making, built on the foundation of lies about the election, and a lot of Republican candidates for governor around the country are pushing these lies," Tapper prompted before adding, "Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Darren Bailey in Illinois; full-throated supporters of these election lies that helped incite the violence at the Capitol. Do you see that as disqualifying?"

"Well, if they were on the ballot in my state, i would disqualify them," Sununu replied without pause before laughing and adding, "You just picked three pretty interesting individuals. They all do happen to be running for governor."

'We'll see where those races end up," he continued. "Look, as a voter, I think voters look at what's happening at their kitchen table every day. When you're talking about something that's a disqualifying issue, that's going to be gas prices, inflation, housing prices and the lack of housing and all this sort of thing. Those are the things that are going to be driving folks to the polls."

"I don't know if there's one single disqualifying issue," he suggested. "My sense is if they're pushing that lie, there's other issues and other platform policies that folks might have questions with. That's something every voter has to decide for themselves, look at the whole platform, look at what's important in their state and what's important for their family."

Watch below: