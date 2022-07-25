GOP candidate invents conspiracy theory to explain why his support is a mere 3%
(Shutterstock.com)

Republican governor candidate for Wisconsin Tim Ramthun, who was a promoter of the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, now has a new conspiracy theory to explain his low poll numbers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

According to Ramthun, pollsters from Marquette Law School intentionally kept his name off a June poll that showing him polling at 3 percent -- a claim that the polling group's director denied.

"I wasn't in the poll," Ramthun said during Sunday's Republican governor's primary debate. "So when you wonder why all the undecideds are so high, it's because that's where all the Ramthun support is."

Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Ramthun said an 'audit' of a pollster's call from one of his staffers shows the pollster didn't include his name, so when the staffer asked to vote for Ramthun, the pollster said the staffer's vote would be put in the "undecided" category.

"We have some questions here. One is, where did the 3% come from? In my humble opinion it was an arbitrary number put in to make it look legit," Ramthun said. "If it's at 32% at undecideds, I'd be willing to bet I'm half of that, maybe two-thirds."

Ramthun went on to say that he's been meaning to investigate the matter but simply hasn't had the time.

Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin says he has no idea what Ramthun is talking about.

"I have no idea where this is coming from," Franklin said. "It's pretty well documented we have asked about him. People have indeed chosen him and supported him. Just not very many."

The winner of the Aug. 9 Republican primary will go on to face Gov. Tony Evers in November.

SmartNews