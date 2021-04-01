GOP candidate says Chinese people 'give us coronavirus' -- and says her Korean heritage makes it OK to bash them

A Trump-loving Republican congressional candidate went on an angry tirade against Chinese immigrants this week and then used her Korean heritage as a shield against accusations of bigotry.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas congressional hopeful Sery Kim, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve as assistant administrator in the Office of Women's Business Ownership at the Small Business Administration, told an audience at a candidates' forum that she doesn't want Chinese immigrants coming to the United States.

"I don't want them here at all," she said. "They steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus, they don't hold themselves accountable."

She then informed the audience that her own Korean heritage gave her something of a permission slip to bash Chinese people.

"And quite frankly I can say that because I'm Korean," she said.

Kim also downplayed the recent increase in violence against Asian-Americans, and instead blamed China for that as well.

“I am Asian American and I have never felt discrimination because I blame China for the problems they have actually created," Kim said. “They are the ones that caused COVID. They are the ones that steal our technology. They are the ones that manipulate the borders. They are the ones that make you feel guilty because you want to shop at the small business down the street, as opposed to paying for the child labor that they have with the Uighurs."