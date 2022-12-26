GOP congressman laments Marjorie Taylor Greene calling Republicans 'liars'
Real America's Voice

In a tweet thread from last week, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about the presence of some of her fellow Republicans in the House who "mislead the base" and are making it "IMPOSSIBLE for a conservative to get 218 votes."

"Never Trumper’s bad attitudes produced Republican refusal to work together and accomplish the MAGA agenda that Americans rallied around and voted for in record numbers. And it cut a deep divide in our party that is ever expanding, sadly," Greene tweeted.

Greene broke with her far-right allies and announced that she will vote for Kevin McCarthy to be House speaker, criticizing efforts by other right-wing Republicans to challenge his bid as "risky" and a "bad strategy."

During an appearance on Lindell TV, Arizona GOP Rep. Any Biggs was asked about Greene's comments, and started out saying that she "crossed a rubicon" with her comments because "she's calling us liars and saying we're misleading."

"The parliamentary process for electing a speaker goes like this -- it's designed for the majority party to win," Biggs said.

Watch the video below:

SmartNews Video