Michigan GOP cancels election night party after man threatens to torch headquarters

On Tuesday, David Eggert of Crain's Business News reported that the Republican Party of Michigan was forced to cancel an Election Night party following violent threats against their office.

"The Michigan GOP has abruptly canceled its primary election night watch party at a restaurant/pub in downtown Lansing due to a security concern," Eggert wrote on Twitter. "Deputy chief of staff Gustavo Portela says the party has received multiple threats about attacks to its building/staff."



"Portela says the latest threat came this morning, when a bystander near the party HQ in Lansing threatened to shoot the building and also told a female staffer that he wanted to enslave women and burn the building down," Eggert continued.

According to Fox 17 News, the Michigan GOP has filed a report with police about the incident, and will add "enhanced security" to a reception dinner tomorrow.

“This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down," said Portela in a statement. "It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation, but this is the type of politics they play now a days. Our party won’t be deterred, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite on-going threats. No type of violence against women should ever be tolerated.”

This comes as right-wing activists around the country have threatened elected officials, including Republicans themselves, often motivated by conspiracy theories about the 2020 election having been stolen.

