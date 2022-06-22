Arizona official details threats from Trump supporters: ‘They set up a guillotine for me’

CNN's Erin Burnett interviewed to election official who received threats for failing to go along with Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Burnett interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) and Maricopa County Board of Supervisor's Chair Bill Gates (R).

Benson argued that election officials were emboldened to fight for democracy in the face of the threats.

"We took oaths of office to support and defend the Constitution. We know the truth and law and history of this country is on our side. We know standing up for democracy is what every American needs to do right now so I'm proud to join my colleagues on the front lines even with the threats," Benson said. "In times like this, that is what protecting and preserving democracy requires."

"Look. here's the situation," Gates said. "We got a job to do. We got important elections to run in 2022 and we cannot let these people intimidate us."

"We have to be safe, but the threats have come in. You mentioned many of them before. They set up a guillotine for my colleagues and at the Arizona state capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and we got to press forward," he explained. "I agree with Secretary Benson, I think a lot of us are as inspired and emboldened as ever and seeing new people, young people, who want to get involved in the business of running elections. It's inspiring."



