'Moral coward' Republicans will stay silent about Trump — even as he's facing indictment: John Brennan

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former CIA Director John Brennan slammed the Republican Party as "moral cowards" for sticking by former President Donald Trump through all of his ugly behavior and scandals.

And all of that could put Republicans in a deep bind if Trump ends up indicted in the federal investigation of classified documents stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort, he continued.

"Some of those items might have been benign, but what I'm worried about are those top-secret documents that are critically important to our national security," said Brennan. "And he seemed to treat all of these items with that callous disregard, believing that he had the ability and was entitled to keep them in whatever manner he wanted. And so again, I think this just underscores just how irresponsible and reckless he was throughout his presidency. This has come to light, but just imagine some of the stories that some of those advisers could tell should they want to about what he actually did with this nation's secrets."

"Do you think we'll ever find out?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.

"I don't think we'll find out everything, but I'm hoping that there's going to be accountability for what I do believe is criminal responsibility on Donald Trump's part," said Brennan. "And I'm still shocked that today, there's any American that supports him or has even the slightest bit of respect for him. But if he is going to be indicted and going to be convicted, I think it will make it much more difficult for a lot of these Republicans in Congress, these moral cowards, who continue to not talk about him in real terms, in terms of what he has done to this country."

"So, again, if we can — if the courts are going to find him guilty of this criminal behavior, I think it will block his path to the presidency once again," Brennan added. "But I think it will clearly expose just how irresponsible, reckless he was when he was at the White House."

Watch below: