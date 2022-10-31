Wall Street Journal lashes out at measure that would expose wealthy 'dark money' donors

Charles Koch is pictured in this undated handout photo. Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce/Handout via REUTERS
On Sunday the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal expressed dismay that Arizona voters will have an opportunity next week to pass a bill that will lend more transparency to elections by not allowing wealthy donors to hide behind "dark money" organizations.
At issue is the Voters’ Right to Know Act, also known as Proposition 211, which would mandate that all donors giving more than $5,000 have their names available to the public.
As the Journal's editors see it, it will have a "chilling effect on free speech" because donors might face the wrath of critics --with the editors specifically singling out "the left."
"Transparency and sunshine are happy words, but in reality disclosure laws have become a weapon used by the left to intimidate conservatives from engaging in politics," they wrote. "Groups trawl records for names and then organize social-media campaigns to harass and discourage donors. Americans looking to participate in campaigns can, and often do, see their names dragged through the mud. Many donors decline to engage, and political speech is chilled before it even happens."
The editorial comes out at a time when NPR is reporting that "More than $1.6 billion has been spent or booked on TV ads in a dozen Senate races, with $3 out of every $4 being spent in six states — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and Ohio, according to an NPR analysis of data provided by the ad-tracking firm AdImpact," before adding, "Most of that money is coming from outside groups, some of which have little-to-no donor transparency — and Republicans are getting a huge boost from them."
Nonetheless, the Journal's editors maintained, "We haven’t found the part of the First Amendment that says it doesn’t apply to people with more than $5,000 to spend on politics. If the measure passes, it will run into a thicket of lawsuits challenging its constitutionality as well as how it conflicts with Arizona’s state constitution. Arizona’s federal lawsuits go up to the liberal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, but the Supreme Court ruled last year in AFP v. Bonta that 'the deterrent effect' of disclosure rules is 'real and pervasive.'"
The editors added, "It sure is. Arizona voters can do a public service by nixing this at the ballot box."
"I was leaving the Garden, the evangelical church, and the only version of myself that I had ever known. I was choosing who I wanted to be — but I had no idea who she was."
In her new book, "Heretic," writer and self-declared "recovering academic" Jeanna Kadlec weaves her personal experiences walking away from the faith of her youth with a larger meditation on the larger social and political damage wrought on the U.S. by the popularity of evangelical Christianity. In an era when the hardcore Christian set's hunger for power leads them to back faux-repentant sleazes like Donald Trump and Herschel Walker, that's an even greater need for her insights about how this religion wields so much control over its followers.
Why do people, especially women, stay in a religion that's so abusive? What does it take to leave? Kadlec can't answer those questions for everyone, but as someone who was fully immersed into young adulthood, only to escape after she discovered her lesbian identity while married a preacher's kid, there's much to be learned from her journey.
Salon spoke with Kadlec about her book, the way evangelicals try to rebrand old-fashioned patriarchy, and how her pain of losing her community is spreading in the era of increasing GOP radicalism. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The evangelical Church of the past few decades lost a lot of the flexibility that it had cultivated earlier in the century. It refused to evolve and reconsider the humanity of other people in ways that other parts of Christianity did, in light of the civil rights movement and the women's rights movement. In buckling down, and then really getting into bed with far right politicians, they accumulated a lot of power. They were able to do things like introduce abstinence-only education into public schools. They seemed to be very successful in trying to institute their own religious values into the mainstream.
Eventually, those kids that they were raising grew up. We had grown up in this really stringent environment that had no flexibility. And we had specifically grown up increasingly in churches that demanded an absolutely extraordinary amount of cognitive dissonance. Many of us, we're going to public school, we are exposed to different ways of living, we're exposed to people who have different ideas about how the world should be. We see that ideas like purity, no sex before marriage, the Rapture — all of these really extreme tenets — are not necessary in order to be a good person. For so many evangelicals who grow up and leave the church, we can't bear the cognitive dissonance anymore.
I was married to a man, but then I realized I was gay. There was absolutely no space in my religion for questioning, for doubt. It's very black and white, which is, of course, why it dovetails so well with the far-right turn that the Republican Party has taken.
Why do you think evangelicals specifically struggled so hard to moderate? Members of the mainline churches, even Catholicism, are often more moderate or liberal even than their churches.
With Catholics and mainline Protestants, there's a certain respect for people's privacy. Evangelicalism is predicated on a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and also then on that impetus to convert others. They expect you to believe with your whole heart. It takes over your whole life. It's not only showing up in church, it's being a strong believer in your workplace. There is just such an emphasis on that outward demonstration of the "inward transformation." It's very difficult to be a nominal evangelical. It might be easier to step away and casually come back with other kinds of Christianity. It allows a more gentle relationship that isn't as monitored by the community.
It probably predates this, but I noticed in the early 2000s that this idea of "complementarianism" started being pitched by evangelicals, seeming as a response to feminist criticisms of their rigid gender hierarchies. What is complementarianism?
Complementarianism is essentially a "separate but equal" doctrine of how gender works within the church.
It's this idea that men and women — and there are only men and women — are the two genders created by God, and that they fulfill separate but equal roles. We are supposed to believe that these roles are equal, even though men are always in charge. A woman's ultimate job — as a wife, as a mother — is to submit to men. The word I would use for complementarianism is just "patriarchy." Or "sexism." It's a term that some pastors and theologians came up with to defend the very unsexy idea that a woman's place was at her husband's feet.
We're getting a firehose of reminders of how evangelicals think these days, such as in reaction to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Their rhetoric is getting put back into the mainstream. Anti-abortion advocates are framing forced childbirth as if it's a favor they're doing for women. There was one woman in the Washington Post who argued for instance, that 13 is an "absolutely phenomenal" age to be a mother. It's my impression that this rhetoric is fairly normal in evangelical circles.
Seeing Roe overturned was devastating, but it was also not surprising. The way that I grew up, that was always the goal. The churches that I grew up in, [overturning] abortion was preached from the pulpit. That was a main issue. I came of age in the late '90s and early 2000s. Around that time there was all this fear-mongering in churches about how they were losing. That they were losing "God's country." Abortion was often held up as the singular issue by which they could take America back.
It was very consistent with the other things being preached around gender roles. The expectations for young girls growing up into women were marriage and motherhood. The pinnacle of being a godly woman was to get married and have babies. And obviously, we weren't going to abort any of those babies, because any pregnancy was God's will. There was never any discussion, never any acknowledgment of how pregnancy could happen outside of marriage, or how even married women may want or need an abortion.
Anything that happens to a woman's body is God's will, which is just a coded way of saying that anything that a man does to you is God's will.
What's wild to me is that — in the pundit class of evangelicals, anyway — they're pivoting away from the abortion issue. Just as they won! They don't talk about abortion much at all. The energy is all geared towards this total meltdown over queer and trans people, people being non-binary. Their social media, their shows, it's all trans panic all the time.
At this point, evangelicalism is just completely rotten. There's no redeeming what it has become.
They are so profoundly motivated by fear and targeting other people — specifically people that have significantly less power than those preaching from the pulpit.
With this Roe overturn, they got what they have been fighting for and fundraising off for decades. But now they need something new, because they cannot survive without fear, negativity and absolutely rampant hate. They have won on abortion, so they have shifted it to trans folks, and specifically to trans children. It's devastating to witness the lack of humanity existing within that church.
You write very movingly about how there was this grief over your lost faith. This is something that people who have not ever been in it don't completely understand. We want to believe it's easy to walk away.
It's a grief I still have, even along with my passionate feelings about the devastation that the church is wrecking on this country right now. I still have a lot of grief for the people and those relationships that I had. Humans are social creatures. We crave belonging. Whether it was losing family or a friend group, or even if someone got fired from a job and you lost a coworker, losing people in your life you were once really close to is devastating. For me, so much of the grief of that loss of faith is tied up in the loss of the community. Members of that faith community didn't feel that they could continue to be in relationship with a lesbian who left my husband. I was not to be associated with.
Grief is really complicated. It's not so black and white as to say that, because someone belongs to this church, they're just bad. Or because someone votes a particular way, that they have never shown you love and kindness. Relationships tend to have more layers than that. Even if there's a breaking point, where that relationship is no longer possible, it doesn't mean that it's easy to let go of it.
I feel like it's something, because of Trumpism, more people these days are relating to than ever thought that they would have.
There are no clear-cut answers. Whether people cut off family is a really common issue in the queer community, too. With a lot of my friends, it's like, do you cut off Trump-voting family members? Do you not cut them off? What are the conditions under which you still speak to certain people? Who is it safe to still speak to? It's really different for everyone. It's following your own personal integrity and what feels emotionally safe for you. And that can also always change. But yeah, it's definitely something a lot of us are going through right now. And it's, it's really hard.
The Ohio Bar Association is urging the Republican State Leadership Committee to take down a campaign ad criticizing the three Democratic state supreme court nominees. In a letter signed by campaign advertising committee chair Paul Hervey, they argued the ad “serves to erode public trust and confidence in the judiciary.”
How we got here: DuBose
The Left defunded the police and let criminals out of jail.
Just reminding you.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 24, 2022
It’s another example of Republican office seekers invoking crime as a campaign issue. While the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights has animated Democrats around the country, in Ohio, a very different case is energizing Republicans.
In DuBose, the Ohio Supreme Court reduced the defendant’s bail after determining the judge “unlawfully set the bail amount so high so as to ensure that DuBose could not get out.”
More generally, the court determined judges may not consider threats to public safety when setting the financial conditions of bail. Weighing public safety is perfectly fine, they ruled, for non-monetary conditions like monitoring or stay away orders. Their reasoning is rooted in Eighth Amendment protections against excessive bail.
The justices were quick to note state law already carries provisions that eliminate bail altogether for dangerous defendants — prosecutors just have to argue for it.
“Outrageous bail rulings risk our safety,” the narrator argues, “yet Jennifer Brunner and Democrat justices on the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of lowering an alleged murderer’s bail.”
The ruling in DuBose was bipartisan, though. Outgoing Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor sided with the Democratic justices on the bench.
Law and order on the campaign trail
As Election Day nears, Republican candidates have increasingly leaned into a law-and-order message that blends rising crime, cash bail, and a rejection of “defund the police” rhetoric.
At a campaign stop in Delaware last week, for instance, GOP U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance argued, “Democrats have encouraged soft on crime policies that make it possible for violent criminals to get back on the streets. That’s why we see so many overdose deaths. That’s why we see a rise in violent crime.”
A week earlier in Columbus he argued, “In the last couple of years we’ve seen a really, really significant rise in violent crime all across the state of Ohio. I think it’s very connected to policies like letting far too many violent criminals out of prison, and importantly, cops who feel like they can’t do their job and keep us safe.”
In one campaign ad for Gov. Mike DeWine the narrator intones, “while radicals push to defund our police, Mike DeWine increased funding for law enforcement to keep us safe.” That $250 million came from the American Rescue Plan — a federal measure backed by President Biden which DeWine opposed vociferously.
The RSLC ad fits right in with the rhetorical trend. In addition to the bail reduction in DuBose, it invokes a murder case and drugs seized by police.
A closer look at crime
In reality, violent crime is up — but likely not as much as it’s perceived to be. Columbus in particular has seen a recent spike in homicides, hitting a record in 2020 only to break it in 2021. So far this year, the city has seen 118 homicides, and while that many deaths is a tragedy, it’s about fifty fewer than were reported by this time last year.
The FBI’s latest crime statistics for Ohio show modest year over year increases in the number of homicides as well as violent crime overall. At the same time, the number of agencies in Ohio actually reporting data increased by 39 between those years, too.
Nationwide, estimates suggest violent crime declined slightly from 2020 to 2021, while homicides in particular rose by 4.3%. The FBI press release notes, however, that the shift is “not statistically significant,” and that “The nonsignificant nature of the observed trends is why, despite these described changes, the overall message is that crime remained consistent.”
A closer look at the ad
In addition to criticizing Brunner’s decision on DuBose, the RSLC ad zeroes in on two additional cases to cast doubt on state appeals court judges Marilyn Zayas and Terri Jamison. For Zayas, the ad contends “she voted to dismiss the murder conviction of a man found guilty of killing in cold blood.”
Instead, Zayas was part of a majority that threw out an aggravated murder conviction and ordered a new trial for murder or felony murder. The judges determined prosecutors had failed to demonstrate the defendant acted with “prior calculation and design” as required by law.
The ad said Judge Jamison “would have thrown out evidence of drugs seized legally by police.” In that case Jamison was in the minority. Her dissenting opinion argued Columbus Police unlawfully searched a car they were impounding. Department policy directs them to inventory “the contents of all reasonably accessible areas and containers in the vehicle.” Instead, the officers searched behind an access panel in the car’s center console without first getting a warrant. One of the officers stated the panel simply fell off when he touched it. Jamison expressed skepticism noting that somehow the body cameras of both officers present failed to capture the incident.
“Ads like these perpetuate what we believe to be widespread misperceptions about the role of judges in our system of government,” Hervey said in the Bar’ Association’s letter to the RSLC
“While we are all free to disagree with a law or find fault in a judge’s legal reasoning,” he added, “it is misleading and a disservice to voters to grossly oversimplify their opinions just to score political points.”
Hervey concluded the letter by calling on them discontinue or revise the ad. While he voiced support for the organization to advocate for its chosen candidates, he urged them “to do so without using misleading terms or rhetoric that further damage public trust in the independence, integrity and impartiality of our judicial system.”
In early September, the Bar sent out a press release regarding its clean campaign pledge. The agreement commits candidates to take “personal responsibility” for the content of their ads and statements they or their backers make during the campaign.
Brunner, Zayas and Jamison all signed it. Their Republican opponents did not.
The RSLC did not respond to a request for comment. But in an emailed statement Justice Brunner said, “I commend the Ohio State Bar Association for taking a stand on this important issue.”
The vast majority of animals on Earth are invertebrates (animals without backbones) – such as insects, arachnids and crustaceans.
These amazing animals are absolutely crucial to our ecosystems: they are pollinators, pest controllers, soil creators and waste managers. Invertebrates also serve as food for countless other animals. Despite all their hard work, many of these creatures are often described as “creepy crawlies”.
Their alien-looking bodies might seem like the stuff of nightmares, but the vast majority of invertebrate species are harmless to humans. In fact, the scariest thing about invertebrates is the rate at which they are quietly disappearing from our planet.
Here are seven fascinating creepy crawlies you don’t need to be afraid of.
Social huntsman spiders (Delena cancerides)
Native to Australia, social huntsman spiders live in large family groups beneath the loose bark of dead or dying trees.
Sound like nightmare fuel? Don’t worry, social huntsman spiders are gentle giants who rarely bite humans (and cause minimal harm when they do).
Unlike most spider species, social huntsmans live together in groups containing a large adult female and up to 300 of her offspring. Spiders will aggressively defend their nest against outsiders, suggesting they have ways of recognising nestmates from non-nestmates.
At night, individual huntsmans leave the communal nest to hunt their insect prey. Although they are solitary hunters, spiders that come across the same insect will share food rather than fight with one another. In fact, spiderlings would rather starve to death than cannibalise a fellow spider. By consuming large numbers of bugs, social huntsmans help to keep insect populations under control.
This gentle giant is the world’s heaviest species of cockroach, tipping the scales at 30-35 grams. Unlike its infamous relatives, the giant burrowing cockroach is not a pest and prefers to spend most of its time in underground burrows. Giant burrowing cockroaches feed on dry eucalyptus leaves, which they collect and drag into their burrows.
By moving and mixing the soil, giant burrowing cockroaches help keep soils healthy. They are excellent mothers who feed and care for their young for up to nine months after birth. The giant burrowing cockroach is also surprisingly long-lived, with a lifespan of up to 10 years.
Baphomet moth (Creatonotos gangis)
With weirdly pulsating tentacles, the Baphomet moth looks like an alien nightmare – but these moths are simply looking for love. When male Baphomet moths sense the presence of a female, they inflate enormous, tentacle-like organs called “coremata”, which produce an irresistible female-attracting chemical bouquet.
While it’s not the only moth species with coremata, Baphomet moths take theirs to ridiculous lengths, with “tentacles” sometimes exceeding the length of their abdomens.
The Baphomet moth doesn’t always have creepy tentacles. Bhupinder Bagga/Shutterstock
As caterpillars, male Baphomet moths get the ingredients they need to make their female-attracting scents by eating plant leaves that contain chemicals called pyrrolizidine alkaloids. Plants produce these alkaloids to deter plant-munching animals, but Baphomet moths have evolved a way to convert these chemicals into their own attractive scents.
Black soldier fly maggots (Hermetia illucens)
A big, writhing mass of maggots might not sound like one of nature’s marvels, but the larvae of the black solder fly are recycling superheroes that may one day help humanity cut down on food waste. Roiling masses of soldier fly maggots can rapidly devour food through a process physicists colourfully described as a “maggot fountain”.
The incredible speed at which maggots demolish food waste has captured the attention of scientists who hope to use soldier fly maggots to convert waste products such as animal feces and food waste into maggot-based proteins that can be fed to livestock or humans. Yum!
Tailless whip scorpion (Amblypygi)
Despite their name, tailless whip scorpions are not scorpions, but instead belong to an unusual group of arachnids called amblypygids. Despite their fearsome appearance, amblypygids lack venom and are timid animals that rarely bite unless threatened.
These shy animals prefer to stay hidden in humid habitats such as in leaf litter, inside caves or under bark.
Amblypygids have elongated front legs that act as feelers and help the arachnid locate its insect prey. Once prey is detected, amblypygids use their sharp pedipalps to impale their victim.
Some of these arachnids display complex social behaviors, with mothers staying near and caring for their young for up to a year.
The giant elephant mosquito (Toxorhynchites speciosus)
Few things in life are as horrifying as the high-pitched squeal of a mosquito in the dark. Now imagine an enormous mosquito five times the size of your average mozzie. Measuring in at a shocking 8mm in length, the Australian elephant mosquito is the world’s largest mosquito species.
Most female mosquitoes need a meal of blood to provide nutrients for their developing eggs. Female elephant mosquitoes collect much-needed nutrients by feeding voraciously on other aquatic insects when they are larvae. And it gets better, because the favorite food of larval elephant mosquitoes is … other mosquito larvae!
Common scorpion fly (Panorpa)
Scorpionflies look like a bizarre mashup between a fly and a scorpion. Combine their sinister appearance with a somewhat ghoulish habit of feeding on fresh human corpses, and you have the makings of an excellent horror movie.
Luckily, scorpionflies are not, as their name suggests, flying scorpions, nor are they capable of harming a human. In fact, scorpionfly “stingers” are actually enlarged male genitalia!
The male scorpionfly has claspers at the end of its tail that look like a scorpion’s tail.CHEN HSI FU/Shutterstock
During courtship, male scorpionflies attempt to woo females by offering them either a dead insect or a blob of saliva. Scorpion flies are mostly scavengers and are frequently seen stealing prey from spider webs.