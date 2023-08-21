Prominent Republican warns Trump rivals of the 'humiliation' that awaits them in blistering op-ed
Donald Trump (Photo by Joseph Prezioso for AFP)

Just days before the Republican Party holds it's first 2024 Presidential debate, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) took the pages of the New York Times to urge contenders for the party's nomination who stand no chance of winning to drop out and back one candidate who stands a chance of defeating Donald Trump as the party's nominee.

Along the way, he also advised those who are sticking around in hopes of being Trump's running mate or want a cabinet job to rethink their plans.

Asserting as he has in many interviews that there is no chance the former president who has now been indicted in four different jurisdictions can win in the general election, Sununu suggested there is only one path to stave off losing the White House again in 2024.

Writing, "If Mr. Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, Republicans will lose up and down the ballot," he added, "Donald Trump is beatable, and it starts in Iowa and New Hampshire. Ignore the national polls that show he is leading — they are meaningless. It’s a reflection of the national conversation, name ID, and who is top of mind — not where the momentum is headed."

Once again returning to the lesser candidates who barely make a ripple in the polls, he cautioned them for sticking around just so they can become part of his second administration should that come to pass.

"It must be said that candidates who stay in this race when they have no viable path should be called out. They are auditioning for a Trump presidency cabinet that will simply never happen," he wrote before cautioning, "And even if a Trump administration magically materialized, no public humiliation that great is worth the sacrifice."

