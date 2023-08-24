Yelling GOP candidates scrap over who's the real communist

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Former Vice President Mike Pence and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy engaged in a shouting match over who’s a communist during Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate.
“I have a newsflash, the U.S.S.R. doesn’t exist anymore,” Ramaswamy said after Pence suggested it’s in the United States’ interest to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“The real threat we face today is communist China, and we are driving Russia further into China’s arms,” Ramaswamy said. The two traded barbs about who is more communist than the other.