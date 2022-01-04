GOP in disarray as Republicans brace for 2022 civil war: report

Donald Trump will be facing off against the GOP establishment in a number of key races and it could impact the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.

"Trump has so far endorsed nine candidates challenging incumbents, including a Senate candidate in Alaska, a gubernatorial candidate in Idaho and a House candidate in Wyoming," D. Hunter Schwarz reported for Deseret News. "Trump’s endorsements put him on a collision course with his former Vice President Mike Pence, who told incumbent Republican governors in November he would support them, as well as the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which will back Senate incumbents and 'intervene in cases where a candidate is a clear threat to lose a seat in a general election,' the group told Axios."

A number of the races are high profile. In Alaska, Trump is backing Kelly Tshibaka against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). In Georgia, he is backing former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. In Wyoming, he's backing Harriet Hageman against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

"In Virginia, a commonwealth Biden won just one year before, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin showed his party a path to victory after keeping Trump at a distance," Schwarz explained. "Trump-endorsed candidates, however, don’t seem likely to follow that playbook. Despite no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 — an Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in six states Trump has challenged found just 475 disputed ballots out of 25.5 million ballots cast, a number too small to change the results — Trump-endorsed candidates like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she would not have certified the election, while Idaho gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin has called for a 50-state audit."

Trump does not appear to be done recruiting his slate of MAGA candidates.

"Anyone want to run for Congress against Don Bacon in Nebraska?" Trump asked in a statement emailed to reporters on Monday.

Bacon did not vote to impeach Trump, but did vote to certify the election results.