WATCH: Retired judge dragged out of GOP donor party in a headlock after becoming 'belligerent'
According to a report from the New York Post, employees at a New York City eatery were forced to put a retired Long Island judge in a headlock and drag him out of the premises as Republican lawmakers were meeting with campaign donors.

In the video, which can be seen below, former Judge Frank N. Schellace, 67, can be seen being pulled across the outdoor patio by two men as he struggles to break free.

The Post report that Schellace -- who served on the state Supreme Court in Nassau County for 14 years -- became "drunk and belligerent" and had to be escorted out of Bice Cucina restaurant where, reportedly, "mayoral hopefuls and at least three Congress members were mingling with deep-pocketed GOP donors."

According to one witness, Xen Sams, "I was right at the bar area having a conversation and all of a sudden, this guy got rowdy. He was extracted in a chokehold, he was still screaming and yelling," adding, "He was clearly drunk."

Another witness chimed in, "I had never seen anything like this before. It was very ugly."

"Witnesses said the donnybrook erupted while Schellace was speaking with Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R) of Florida," the Post is reporting with Schellace explaining the altercation stemmed from a "misunderstanding" sparked by "a conversation of a political nature," adding that he was not drunk.

You can watch the video below via the New York Post: