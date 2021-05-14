The GOP's plan to derail Biden's agenda faltering after Democrats blow off their demands: report
Mitch McConnell (C-SPAN/screen grab)

According to a report from Politico, plans by the Republican Senate minority to hold the country hostage -- and slow down President Joe Biden's effort to jumpstart the economy with more spending -- is falling apart after Democrats refused to even consider their demands.

The Republican leadership had reportedly agreed to take a hard line on the debt limit and were demanding their Democratic counterparts cut spending or face a government shutdown. Realizing the GOP likley don't have the votes to back up their demands, the Democratic leadership simply told them "no."

"In fact, the Democratic majority says it has no intention of negotiating with Republicans bent on slashing spending as a condition for avoiding default after the July 31 deadline. Democrats say they won't haggle with the minority party over the faith and credit of the United States, citing lessons from the presidency of Barack Obama," Politico reports.

Asked about the GOP's demands, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), claimed they don't matter, adding, "We don't negotiate on the debt ceiling."

"Republican leaders retort that they do not have the votes to pass a clean debt ceiling extension without slashing spending. The Senate GOP recently made it a conference position to pair spending cuts with debt ceiling hikes," the report continued. "As such, Senate Minority Whip John Thune said it's 'unlikely' he could produce 10 votes for the debt ceiling without spending cuts. Republicans said though their new caucus rule is nonbinding, GOP senators are intent on taking a hard line on the debt."

In an interview, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) admitted defeat.

"I don't think Republicans are going to vote for a clean debt ceiling. That would be the worst of all worlds," he explained.

