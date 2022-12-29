GOP elections commissioner will plead guilty in federal voter fraud case

A New York county Republican elections commissioner will plead guilty to federal criminal charges in regards to a voter fraud case being investigated by the Department of Justice, the Times Union reports.

Jason T. Schofield, who was the GOP election commissioner for Rensselaer County, resigned from his position and will plead guilty on Jan. 11.

His guilty plea will mark the second conviction in the federal investigation focusing on the harvesting of absentee ballots in elections since 2020. Schofield reportedly will now be cooperating in the investigation.

"It's unclear whether Schofield's cooperation deal will be made public in his plea agreement when it's filed next month," the Times Union's report stated.

"Schofield was arrested in September outside his residence by the FBI on charges detailed in a nine-page indictment accusing him of fraudulently obtaining and filing absentee ballots using the personal information of at least eight voters without their permission."

