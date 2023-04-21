'Frankly breathtaking': Louisiana Republicans scorched for pursuing 'a gaggle of extremist measures'

According to an editorial from the New Orleans Advocate, the Republican legislature has a series of proposals on tap that are being labeled "frankly breathtaking" in their extremism.

As the editors wrote, "once again Republican lawmakers are pushing a gaggle of extremist, even retrograde measures," as they expressed hopes Democratic governor John Bel Edwards would stand against creeping "fascism."

Writing, "If any extremist bills become law, the people of Louisiana will suffer to an even greater degree," the editorial pointed to a proposal by Republican State Sen. Stewart Cathey hopes for a tax holiday for gun purchases while Rep. Danny McCormick want to drop the age "for 'permitless' concealed carry from 21 to 18."

"Other bills would limit access to information in public libraries, put politicians rather than librarians in control and limit access to materials depicting or describing 'female breast nipples' and 'ultimate sex acts' — as if libraries were porn shops. We proudly stand with librarians in this fight, and so do the vast majority of Louisiana voters," they wrote before adding, "Meanwhile, Pineville Rep. Mike Johnson’s House Bill 85 would make it harder for people who witness police brutality to video such actions. His bill would outlaw anyone from getting within 25 feet of cops 'lawfully engaged' in executing their duties after officers order the person to 'stop approaching.'"

As the editors point out, the loose language of the change to the law would likely be used to destroy any accountability of police assaults.

"These and similar measures should not be dismissed as mere distractions or part of an indistinct 'culture war,'" the concluded. "They are attacks on fundamental freedoms that affect citizens’ lives, liberties and safety every day — and they must be rejected by responsible Republican lawmakers who are willing to reject this fascist agenda."

