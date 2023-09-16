'This is family values?' Republicans roast 'trashy' Lauren Boebert over fondling video

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is being skewered by her fellow Republicans after video footage showed her in close contact with a male companion at a Beetlejuice musical from which she was booted after allegedly vaping in front of a pregnant woman.

Boebert, who at first denied vaping in the theater and then ultimately apologized after the video showed that she was lying, is fresh off a divorce.

The outrage from the left after the video went viral was expected, but Boebert's fellow Republicans didn't let her off the hook for her purportedly hypocritical actions, either.

The Daily Beast compiled a list of GOPers upset by Boebert's alleged actions.

"Several high-profile Republicans took to social media to scorch Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after the congresswoman and her boyfriend were caught fondling each other in a packed theater last weekend," the outlet reported.

Here are some of the highlights:

“She lectures everyone about the LGBT community being a threat to children while getting caught performing a lewd sex act in a public theatre where children possibly were,” Meghan McCain said in a post.

“This is ‘family values’? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites.” Ann Coulter posted to X, calling the lawmaker a “totally embarrassing bimbo.” “Can't Colorado find SOME Republican not trashy and stupid to represent them in the 3rd congressional district?” she wrote, according to the Daily Beast.

“Excuse it all you want—she behaved badly, denied it till exposure, and there's no excuse except tribally,” conservative talk show host Erick Erickson said.

Former Virginia representative Denver Riggleman wrote that “Lauren Boebert seems a bit confused about Freedom Caucus members telling her to ‘reach across the aisle.’”

