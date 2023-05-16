Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband of nearly two decades: report

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) reportedly filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 20 years.

Boebert, who has stated that she believes "that strong families are the foundation of American society," announced the divorce filing in a written statement, according to The Colorado Sun's reporting.

Lauren and her husband, named Jayson Boebert, have been married for almost two decades and share four sons, according to The Colorado Sun's article on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process,” the congresswoman said in a written statement, according to the report. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.”

The representative reportedly added: “This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

While Boebert didn't include any details about the nature of the irreconcilable differences, there has certainly been controversy, according to the report:

"Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a bowling alley in January 2004. In her book, Boebert wrote that Jayson never displayed his genitals, but that he 'acted like he was going to unzip his pants,'" the news outlet reported. "Boebert wrote that Jayson 'needed the alcohol and anger management classes that came with the plea deal' in the indecent exposure case."

Last month, it was reported that Boebert would face primary challenge from a Republican who thinks she is "puerile" and "not terribly informed."