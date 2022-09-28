GOP candidates dumping mentions of Trump from their websites as his troubles grow: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, there is a correlation between Donald Trump's increasing legal problems and Republican Party candidates who will be on the ballot in November who are stripping all mention of him from their campaign websites as the election draws near.

With Trump facing multiple criminal investigations and lawsuits in New York and Georgia, an intensive investigation by the Department of Justice and renewed hearings by the House select committee looking into the Jan 6 insurrection, candidate website mentions of Trump or "Make American Great Again" are disappearing at a rapid rate.

According to the Beast's Sam Brodey, the move appears to be a matter of trying to reach out to swing voters who are put off by Trump andwhose votes are needed in close races.

Adding to their problems is also the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court which has them backing off positions on women's choice.

"... the so-called tactic of 'pivoting to the general' is being pushed to its limits for Republicans running in 2022. Trump remains as popular as ever among the GOP base and is as unpopular as ever outside of it. The Supreme Court’s move in June to overturn abortion rights is a dream come true in the GOP base—but a nightmare to many more outside it. Stuck between their past posturing and their current campaigning, a growing cohort of Republican candidates have turned to a simple solution for reconciling it all: just delete it."

Also IN THE NEWS: Trump aides were stunned by his obsession with his staffers' sexuality: new book



As the report notes, at least five candidates in so-called "battleground races" have disappeared Trump mentions as the election nears, with the Beast report adding, "Generally, it’s uncommon to see candidates significantly change their platforms and branding during the course of a campaign."

According to one GOP strategist, efforts to put some distance between candidates and the twice-impeached formerpresident may be too little, too late.

Calling it "kind of silly at this stage," Ken Spain added, "Unfortunately for all candidates, the Internet lives forever. At this point, it’s too late to run away from who you are.”

You can read more here.