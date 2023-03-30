Former GOP lawmaker slams Republicans' tight relationship with gun manufacturers

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) tore into his former Republican colleagues on MSNBC Wednesday following the horrific mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, accusing them of being completely beholden to the gun lobby and its propaganda.

He focused particular on Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who got into a shouting match with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) over the issue earlier today.

"[Michigan Congresswoman] Elissa Slotkin was on the program yesterday and she said, the terrain is shifting right now. I can feel it. I'm in a swing state, I'm running statewide," said anchor Chris Hayes. "What do you think?"

"I don't think it's going to shift among Republican politicians," said Jolly. "It could be shifting with voters, who get to hold Republican politicians accountable, and that will be the ultimate test. We have a generation of Republican politicians who basically have been indoctrinated from the time they entered politics, alongside their gun lobby talking points, and I think you're seeing that from Thomas Massie."

Jolly proceeded to debunk many of the claims Massie made in his argument with Bowman.

"The reality is, even if there's truth to the fact there's not been a school shooting in the schools that arm teachers, I would suggest causation, or correlation does not imply causation," Jolly said. "And secondly, inevitably, Chris ... Thomas Massie will be proven wrong. The data point that should inform all of our judgment on gun deaths is that the United States, per capita, for 100,000 people, has a higher density of gun ownership by a rate of 3 to 10 times than other developed countries, and we have 3 to 10 times the gun deaths in the United States, compared to other developed countries. It is the guns, and I think that's what Bowman was making clear."

Watch the segment below or at this link.