Republican wags his finger at Democrat angry about gun violence during Capitol shouting match

A heated debate between Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) erupted just steps from the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

"They are cowards! They're all cowards!" Bowman shouted in a video posted by CBS News' Ellis Kim. "They won't do anything to save the lives of our children at all. Cowards! Pressure them! Force them to respond to the question, why the hell won't you do anything to save America's children. Explain that all the way until 2024. Let them explain it all the way up until elections day in 2024. They're freaking cowards! They're gutless. They're not here —"

That's when Massie stepped in to ask Bowman what he was talking about. Bowman said gun violence.

Massie claimed that there's never been a school that allowed teachers to carry guns. In fact, school resource officers have been on the scene in several shootings. In the case of Parkland, Florida, a security officer didn't go inside. Uvalde, Texas, officers stood outside for nearly an hour when they found out the shooter had an AR-15.

Their debate resulted in Massie telling Bowman to calm down.

“Calm down? Children are dying. Nine-year-old children!” Bowman said.

