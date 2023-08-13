'Whiplash': Ex-GOP lawmaker dismantles Republicans' Hunter Biden messaging
Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

Republicans are giving citizens understandable whiplash from their messaging in connection with Hunter Biden, former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said on MSNBC Saturday.

Jolly, who recently said voters are rejecting Republican extremism in record numbers, appeared on American Voices with Alicia Menendez where he was asked about the political ramifications of Republicans demanding a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, only to call the appointment of one a "sham."

"If you're getting whiplash following the Republican convictions against Hunter Biden, it's understandable," Jolly said. "But, look I don't know if any of this changes much of the Republican strategy. They have always sought to use Hunter Biden to flirt with this idea of impeaching Joe Biden."

He added:

"They will run the messaging through November even if David Weiss never actually brings charges. Republican messaging is locked in on this."

Jolly added that, while, politically, none of this is good for Joe Biden, "factually, none of it touches Joe Biden. It's not something the president needs to worry about. Republicans are going to do what they're going to do."

