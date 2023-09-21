GOP's latest spending vote loss shows the 'dysfunctional' party is in 'complete disarray': op-ed
YouTube/screen grab

House Republicans failing to pass a Defense Department budget bill this Thursday is a sign of "how much internal chaos the party is struggling with," writes The New Republic's Tori Otten.

As Otten points out, it was the second failed rules vote in a week on defense appropriations, which, according to her, is an "indication of the fact that Republicans are in full disarray."

“They have to come to a realization: If they are unable or unwilling to govern, others will. And in a divided government where you have Democrats controlling the Senate, a Democrat controlling the White House, there needs to be a realization that you’re not going to get everything you want,” Mike Lawler (R-NY) said. “Just throwing a temper tantrum and stomping your feet, frankly not only is it wrong—it’s pathetic.”

Also expressing displeasure with his fellow Republicans was Tim Burchett (R-TN), who said his party is being “very dysfunctional right now.”

Otten writes: "Even if House Republicans do manage to pass a bill, if it isn’t a clean bill, it will likely fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate. The risk of a government shutdown after the September 30 deadline is looming ever larger."

Read the full report over at The New Republic.

SmartNews