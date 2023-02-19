'People in the asylum have taken control': Michigan GOP operative sounds alarm about party's new leader

Michigan Republicans have elected failed Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo to be their new chairwoman, despite the fact that has a long history of spouting QAnon-style conspiracy theories and she refuses to concede an election she lost by 14 points.

Some Republicans in Michigan are decidedly not happy that their party has decided to double down on conspiracy-touting election deniers, and longtime Republican consultant Dennis Lennox told Bridge Michigan that the GOP is a dead party walking at the moment.

"The people in the asylum have taken control of the institution," he said of Kamaro's victory. "Most of the people here don't want to win elections. They have no idea how to win elections. They've never talked to an undecided voter, let alone a Democrat."

Kamaro last year based her entire campaign for Michigan secretary of state around former President Donald Trump's false claims that mass voter fraud had cost him the 2020 election in Michigan and other key swing states.

Kamaro has also accused Democrats of selling off the body parts of babies and engaging in ritual child sacrifice, and has also said that demonic possession is not only real but can be transferred from one person to another via sexual intercourse.

Given all this, Karamo got absolutely walloped last year by Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who defeated her Republican opponent by more than 600,000 votes in what was supposed to be a "red wave" year for Republicans.