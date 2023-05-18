Jim Jordan's FBI 'whistleblowers' had security clearance yanked for supporting J6 rioters: report

The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee is set to hear testimony from a pair of FBI "whistleblowers" who allege misconduct at the agency — but it turns out, according to a letter sent to the committee, that those two individuals recently had their security clearances revoked, reported The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Moreover, according to the report, both agents specifically lost their clearance in part because of their sympathies for the perpetrators of the January 6 attack.

"The letter, signed by FBI acting assistant director Christopher Dunham and addressed to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the committee, was responding to a subpoena from the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that sought information regarding the security clearance adjudications of former FBI agent Stephen Friend and Marcus Allen, an FBI agent who is suspended without pay," reported Jacqueline Alemany. "Friend and Allen have been billed by the committee as whistleblowers and are expected to testify Thursday in a hearing about alleged abuses by the bureau and retaliation they allegedly faced for raising their concerns. Friend and Allen have 30 days to appeal the decision to repeal their security clearances."

"In the letter, Dunham writes that Friend’s top-secret clearance was revoked Tuesday after a referral from the FBI’s Jacksonville, Fla., field office had prompted the bureau’s security division to open an investigation in September 2022. Friend’s security clearance was suspended on Sept. 16, 2021," said the report. "The investigation concluded that Friend presented a number of security concerns related to his personal conduct, handling of protected information and 'use of information technology,' according to the letter." Among Friend's troubling conduct is reportedly promoting conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Allen, meanwhile, had his clearance revoked because of concerns about his "allegiance to the United States" and because he “failed to provide relevant information to an FBI Special Agent (SA) regarding subjects who were allegedly involved in criminal activity at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

This comes while the House Oversight Committee is having its own problems with securing whistleblower testimony in their investigation into President Joe Biden's family finances, particularly that the whistleblowers seem to have disappeared.