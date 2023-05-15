'They are missing': Marjorie Taylor Greene confirms GOP has lost several Biden 'whistleblowers'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) confirmed on Monday that Republicans were out of contact with all but one "whistleblower" in their investigation of President Joe Biden and his family.

Greene spoke to War Room host Steve Bannon after Rep. James Comer (R-KY) revealed on Fox News that at least one informant had been lost.

"Now, the truth that I can tell everyone this morning is we have not lost the submarine," Greene said. "That whistleblower is very safe. But he does fear for his life, and rightfully so."

While Greene claimed she was in contact with one whistleblower, up to nine other witnesses were missing or unavailable.

"That whistleblower came through for us, thankfully, through the help of Senator Grassley," she explained. "But other whistleblowers, yes, they are missing. They're either in court, they're in jail, or we cannot talk with them at this time because they can't be found."

"And our investigation is so important, Steve, that this will bring down the president of the United States," she added.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

