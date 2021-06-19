RNC's McDaniel tries to claim  credit for Juneteenth holiday -- and it doesn't go well

Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel sent out an appreciation of the new Juneteenth federal holiday signed into reality by President Joe Biden and attempted to give all the credit to the GOP because Republican President Abraham Lincoln was the one behind the Emancipation Proclamation.
Her Twitter comments were not well received.
According to the woman who reports to the party that is trying to suppress Black voters and has used complaints critical race theory as their latest right-wing dog-whistle, "The Republican Party will always be proudly connected to #Juneteenth because of President Lincoln's leadership, and we enthusiastically welcome its adoption as our newest national holiday after President Trump called for it last year."
She added, "Mindful of the special importance Juneteenth has for Black Americans, it should also be a source of pride for Republicans and every American."
As one commenter suggested to McDaniel, "sit this one out."
You can see similar comments below:
@GOPChairwoman Is it a source of pride for the 14 Republicans who voted against it? #MindfulMyAss https://t.co/QRP64EgHck— Cometogether (@Cometogether) 1624109386.0
@GOPChairwoman Sure, Ronna. She Was a Black Election Official in Georgia. Then Came New G.O.P. Rules. https://t.co/66lQZ2xiRH— Robert M (@Robert M) 1624103317.0
@GOPChairwoman Ronna, please ensure that each of your white male GOP members who voted against Juneteeth participat… https://t.co/tUCLuEfigp— CanAmMan (@CanAmMan) 1624108079.0
@GOPChairwoman So you obviously support the Black Lives Matter movement?— Irish John (@Irish John) 1624103237.0
@GOPChairwoman But heaven forbid it be taught in schools, right?— Shawn Farrell (@Shawn Farrell) 1624105936.0
@GOPChairwoman @GOP We re not buying it McRonna— Democracy Prevails (@Democracy Prevails) 1624107861.0
@GOPChairwoman But YOU'RE not an American. You're a Trump loyalist. The party that LOST their shit over traitor c… https://t.co/0XFPcpGsct— Justice MaidenX (@Justice MaidenX) 1624107916.0
@GOPChairwoman @GOP This is such a crock when @gop in every state along with @housegop & @senategop is doing everyt… https://t.co/QLL3ngpPzs— TheGOD'sPeopleAccount (@TheGOD'sPeopleAccount) 1624108214.0
@GOPChairwoman These guys would beg to differ with you👇🏻 https://t.co/3igfXJSzCe— Lisa Miller (@Lisa Miller) 1624107284.0
@GOPChairwoman Oh sweetie bless your heart ❤️....do you really think the GQP gives a crap about Juneteenth? This is all a PR stunt.— David Carter (@David Carter) 1624105638.0
@GOPChairwoman Oh puhleez. We know Juneteenth is now an official holiday that’ll be illegal to talk about in school… https://t.co/xFbcwRX5Ao— Eva Maria (@Eva Maria) 1624103081.0
@GOPChairwoman All while the #GQP is trying to take away voting rights of millions of POC. Time to shut up QuackaRonna— Resister in GA (@Resister in GA) 1624108717.0