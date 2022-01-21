Local GOP official in Connecticut charged with murder

The Republican deputy election administrator in Norwalk, Connecticut was arrested for murder and is being held on $1 million bond.
"A dispute between a landlord and a tenant turned deadly in Connecticut. Police arrested 61-year-old Ellen Wink and charged her in the shooting death of her tenant, 54-year-old Kurt Lametta," CBS New York reports.
Police say Lametta "sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene."
A report on the fatal shooting in The New York Times noted, "The Hour of Norwalk reported that she had been arrested in September after a dispute with a tenant there. The tenant was not publicly identified at the time beyond his age: 54. The Norwalk police identified the man killed on Thursday as Kurt Lametta, also 54.
The Hour reported that the September case had been sealed.
At the time, The Hour quoted Sgt. Sofia Gulino.
"The complainant, a tenant, advised officers that Ellen Wink locked the tenant out of the home and threw away all personal belongings, to include clothes, jewelry and cash," Gulino explained. "Wink was located outside the home and despite officer requests and warnings, Wink would not permit the tenant back in the home."
Wink reportedly told the responding officer the tenant was behind on rent and allegedly admitted to disposing of the tenant's possessions at the city dump.
"When I advised her that she would be charged for not letting him back in the house, she was adamant that she would have to be arrested then," the police report read.
Wink was arrested for criminal lockout, first-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree larceny.
Wink's September arrest came less than a year after she was an unsuccessful Republican nominee for state legislature.
The City of Norwalk confirmed to FOX61 that Wink is the local Deputy Republican Registrar on the City Registrar of Voters and Elections Administration.
