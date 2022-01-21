www.youtube.com

On Friday afternoon, Politico published a never-issued executive order drafted for former President Donald Trump that authorized the United States Department of Defense to seize swing states' voting machines in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Specifically, the order would have authorized the Secretary of Defense to "seize, collect, retain and analyze all machines, equipment, electronically stored information, and material records" related to the 2020 election, and would have given him 60 days to write a report on his findings.

National security attorney Bradley Moss, who gave the order a quick read, writes on Twitter that the order was almost certainly written by one of Trump's outside allies and not a member of the White House Counsel's office.

"That order was not written by anyone in the White House," he wrote. "I would put money on it."

READ MORE: RNC paying $1.6 million in Trump’s legal fees — but he’s going to get stuck with a big tax bill: expert

Moss then explained that the order was loaded with "typos, argumentative language, improper formatting" that would simply not have been written by a highly credentialed attorney.

"That was an amateur attempt by one of Trump’s lunatic friends to get him to sign off on a military takeover of the election," Moss concluded.

Watch below.

Typo-filled Trump voting machine order likely written by one of his 'lunatic friends' www.youtube.com

SmartNews