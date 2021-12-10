GOP lawmakers keeping their distance from McConnell over fears of Trump: report

According to a report from Business Insider, as Donald Trump allies line up and focus their ire on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for working with Democrats on the debt limit, Republicans seeking higher office are avoiding being publicly linked to the Kentucky Republican to forestall Trump's wrath.

Noting, "McConnell's deal, crafted over weeks of painstaking negotiation, saw 14 Republicans vote with Democrats on Tuesday for a one-time exemption to the filibuster," the report goes on to add that McConnell is taking flack from an assortment of Trump's allies -- from his spokesperson Liz Harrington to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

Appearing on OAN, Harrington stated, "It's hard to say who's giving the Democrats more cover, Mitch McConnell or the fake news media. This is absolutely appalling. We need new Republican leadership. He's given the country away," and called from McConnell to step down.

A recent report noted that Se. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) recently told GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting that Trump would be "watching" who goes along with McConnell.

That, according to Business Insider, has led some Republicans hoping to get Trump's endorsement for either 2022 or 2024 to keep their distance from McConnell -- at least in public.

"The attacks on McConnell highlight the perilous political landscape facing him in the new year," Business Insider's Tom Porter wrote. "Lawmakers clamoring for Trump's approval ahead of the mid-terms likely won't want to be allied too closely with McConnell, at least publicly."

The report adds that Trump has been relentless in his attacks on McConnell -- who lost favor with the former president for not supporting his stolen election claims -- and has led to a series of critical statements issued through Harrington.

